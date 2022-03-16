Giants’ new center Jon Feliciano finally has opportunity he has been longing for

So, with only 323 snaps at center in an NFL career that has spanned seven seasons and more than 2,500 snaps, Jon Feliciano has to have some trepidation about becoming the starting center for the New York Giants. Right?

Fuhgeddaboudit!

Feliciano, who signed with the Giants as a free agent this week after being released by the Buffalo Bills, told New York media on Wednesday that he has been looking for an opportunity to play center full time for years now.

“I’ve been in a lot of people’s ears for a lot of years trying to get into the center position,” Feliciano said. “I honestly think it’s my best position, and I’m just really excited to finally get to show what I’ve got.”

Feliciano spent his first four NFL seasons in Oakland as a backup guard. During that time he learned the center spot from then-Raiders starter Rodney Hudson and the Oakland coaching staff.

“I really fell in love with it,” Feliciano said. “Just the responsibility that’s on your hands to come in every week and everything is basically on you. You’ve gotta know the defense, you’ve gotta make all the calls for the guys around you. I take a lot of pride in knowing that stuff.”

Feliciano said other teams approached him after he was released by Buffalo.

“I wanted to play center,” Feliciano said. “There were other teams that were talking, and I believe in myself, and I believe that the center position is where I’ll be best. Thankfully, Bobby [Johnson, the Giants offensive line coach] and [head coach Brian] Daboll agreed and we got it to work out.”

Johnson was with Feliciano in both Oakland and Buffalo. Daboll was with Feliciano for three seasons with the Bills.

“I mean honestly when I saw that ‘Dabs’ got the job and then I got released, it was definitely one of the teams that first came to mind, just having that familiarity with Daboll and Bobby (Johnson),” Feliciano said. “I’m just happy it all worked out.”

Everyone will be happy if Feliciano can handle the center position the way he, Daboll and Johnson believe he can.