Giants opt not to tender exclusive free agent offer to QB Jake Fromm

The New York Giants are not tendering an exclusive free agent offer to quarterback Jake Fromm, according to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

Fromm is now an unrestricted free agent and will be available to the rest of the league at 4 p.m. today.

The former Georgia Bulldog played three games for the Giants last season, including two starts following an injury to Daniel Jones and especially poor playing performances by Mike Glennon. He recorded 27 completions in 60 attempts for 210 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. He was sacked six times.

Before his time in New York, Fromm was a practice squad quarterback in Buffalo and therefore has familiarity with Giants GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. By releasing Fromm, the Giants take a step forward in upgrading their quarterback room from top to bottom.

That quarterback room now includes Jones, Tyrod Taylor, Davis Webb and Brian Lewerke. Taylor was signed by the Giants on Tuesday from the Houston Texans and the 11-year veteran has played in 78 games with 53 starts and posts a career passer rating of 88.2.