Giants 2022 free agency: Giants re-sign DB Jarren Williams

The New York Giants are re-signing DB Jarren Williams, per his agent.

There were few enough bright spots at the end of the 2021 season, but former UDFA DB Jarren Williams was one of them. Williams played in six games for the Giants in 2021, starting two, with his first appearance coming against the Miami Dolphins. Williams notched 18 total tackles and 1 pass defensed over the course of those games, playing 194 snaps on defense and 69 snaps on special teams.

Williams has the chance to earn a larger role on the Giants’ defense in Wink Martindale’s DB-heavy, and blitz-happy, defense.

Williams was originally signed by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of SUNY Albany in 2020, before ultimately landing on the Giants’ practice squad.

