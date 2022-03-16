Giants news, 3/16: Tyrod Taylor, James Bradberry, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Tyrod Taylor signing gives Giants options for possible post-Daniel Jones world
Taylor could start next year if the Giants decide to move on from Jones and draft a quarterback.
NFL free agency signing grades: The good, bad and ugly of every major move
Giants add OG Mark Glowinski
Glowinski leaves Indianapolis and joins the Giants on a three-year deal with $11.4 million guaranteed.
Glowinski was a serviceable starter for the Colts, but this is an aggressive signing that suggests the Giants think he has upside as an above-average starter. Glowinski turns 30 in May.
I like the idea of building up the offensive line, but given the Giants’ limited resources, they probably should’ve been a little more patient here.
Grade: C
Tyrod Taylor’s deal also gets a ‘C.’
Giants’ James Bradberry could be traded very soon as CB market thins
It’s increasingly unlikely that the Giants get a third-round pick, or even anything, for Bradberry.
Giants under cap, but James Bradberry’s price tag a hurdle
Titans to release Janoris Jenkins
