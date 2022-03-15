2022 NFL free agency: Giants expected to sign QB Tyrod Taylor

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that the New York Giants are expected to sign veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor once free agency officially opens.

The deal is reported to be two years and $11 million, with incentives that could bring it to $17 million.

Taylor, 32, was originally drafted out of Virginia Tech by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He rose to prominence when he was signed by the Buffalo Bills in 2015 and was named a Pro Bowl player that year. Taylor was the Bills’ quarterback when they made their first post-season appearance in 17 years in 2017.

Taylor was then traded to the Cleveland Browns when the Bills drafted Josh Allen in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Taylor was named the Browns starter that season, but lost his job after an injury opened the door for Baker Mayfield. Taylor was then signed by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, and was named their starting quarterback in 2020, only to lose that job to Justin Herbert following an injury. The cycle repeated itself again when Taylor was named the Houston Texans’ starting quarterback, only to be injured and replaced by rookie Davis Mills.

Last year, Taylor started six games, going 2-4 over that stretch. He completed 60.7 percent of his passes for 966 yards (6.4 per attempt), with 5 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

Giants’ starting quarterback Daniel Jones has struggled with injuries over the last four years (dating back to a fractured clavicle his final year at Duke) himself. The Giants quickly found that they needed a massive upgrade at back-up quarterback after Mike Glennon was forced onto the field by a season-ending injury to Jones.

At the very least, Taylor should present a significant upgrade for the Giants over Glennon. It remains to be seen whether he’ll be able to push for a starting job in training camp.