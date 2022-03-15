 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 Free Agency: Cowboys lose Randy Gregory in a surprise twist

More drama in the NFC East

By Chris Pflum
Denver Broncos v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The 2022 NFL League Year hasn’t started yet, but we had the first big surprise of the 2022 free agency period on Tuesday, courtesy of the Dallas Cowboys.

It had been reported early on Tuesday that EDGE Randy Gregory would be returning to Dallas for the 2022 season. Then just hours later we got news of a stunning reversal, that Gregory would instead be heading to the Denver Broncos on a 5-year, $70 million contract.

The relationship seemingly soured when Dallas insisted on inserting language protecting the franchise into Gregory’s contract.

This is, of course, bad news for the Cowboys, but potentially good news for the New York Giants.

The Giants are, obviously, trying to rebuild their offensive line. And while Haason Reddick rushing across from Josh Sweat in Philadelphia will likely be a problem, removing Gregory from that greatly improved Dallas defense is good news.

Giants fans might not want to breathe too easily just yet, there are early rumors swirling that Von Miller — a Texas A&M alum — could have interest in signing with Dallas.

But for now, Giants fans can indulge in a bit of off-season schadenfreude.

