2022 Free Agency: Cowboys lose Randy Gregory in a surprise twist

The 2022 NFL League Year hasn’t started yet, but we had the first big surprise of the 2022 free agency period on Tuesday, courtesy of the Dallas Cowboys.

It had been reported early on Tuesday that EDGE Randy Gregory would be returning to Dallas for the 2022 season. Then just hours later we got news of a stunning reversal, that Gregory would instead be heading to the Denver Broncos on a 5-year, $70 million contract.

The relationship seemingly soured when Dallas insisted on inserting language protecting the franchise into Gregory’s contract.

And so it’s the #Broncos — not the #Cowboys — that are in agreement with Randy Gregory. My understanding is Dallas insisted on contract language that Gregory did not like protecting themselves. So he heads to Denver. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

This is, of course, bad news for the Cowboys, but potentially good news for the New York Giants.

Randy Gregory was among the most impactful pass rushers last season, as no defender forced more turnovers from pressure (5).



» Gregory (2021): 3 sacks within 3 seconds of the snap (1st in NFL) https://t.co/sY0DPEydNA pic.twitter.com/ThKARhiWF8 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 15, 2022

The Giants are, obviously, trying to rebuild their offensive line. And while Haason Reddick rushing across from Josh Sweat in Philadelphia will likely be a problem, removing Gregory from that greatly improved Dallas defense is good news.

Giants fans might not want to breathe too easily just yet, there are early rumors swirling that Von Miller — a Texas A&M alum — could have interest in signing with Dallas.

But for now, Giants fans can indulge in a bit of off-season schadenfreude.