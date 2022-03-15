Giants news, 3/15: Free agency Day 1 grades, Saquon Barkley, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Recapping Day 1 of free agency

The Giants added starting-caliber players to their offensive line in guard Mark Glowinski [full story] and guard/center Jon Feliciano [full story]. They also added wide receiver Robert Foster [full story].

More headlines

Sources: Trade markets for Giants’ Saquon Barkley, James Bradberry not strong at the moment

The Giants are still “open” to trading Saquon Barkley and James Bradberry. It just still doesn’t look like they’d be able to get what they’d want in return for either one – at least not yet. In their continuing efforts to clear salary cap space, the Giants have talked with multiple teams about trading both players, according to multiple NFL sources, but so far, the market doesn’t appear to be strong. The biggest reason seems to be a feeling that the Giants are “desperate” to clear cap space,

2022 NFL Free Agency LIVE Deal Grader: Grading and tracking every free agent signing | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

NEW YORK GIANTS G Mark Glowinski: Three years, $20 million ($11.4 million guaranteed) Glowinski has been a solid starter at guard in Indianapolis over the past four seasons, featuring on one of the better offensive lines in the NFL. He’s earned PFF grades of at least 65.0 in three of the past four years with the Colts and is a good athlete who can create movement in the run game. Competent starters are exactly what the Giants need on the interior offensive line. He should step right into the starting right guard spot that was manned by Will Hernandez in 2021. Grade: Average

NFL free agency signing grades: The good, bad and ugly of every major move – The Athletic

Giants add OG Mark Glowinski Glowinski leaves Indianapolis and joins the Giants on a three-year deal with $11.4 million guaranteed. Glowinski was a serviceable starter for the Colts, but this is an aggressive signing that suggests the Giants think he has upside as an above-average starter. Glowinski turns 30 in May. I like the idea of building up the offensive line, but given the Giants’ limited resources, they probably should’ve been a little more patient here.

Realistic trade-up scenarios for quarterbacks in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft | NFL Draft | PFF

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS TRADE WITH NEW YORK GIANTS FOR THE NO. 7 OVERALL PICK Saints get: Picks 7, 146 Giants get: Picks 18, 100; 2023 1st, 2023 3rd Surplus value: 25th overall pick Explanation: This allows the Saints to jump over the quarterback-needy Seattle Seahawks in order to likely take Malik Willis, who is projected to be the first signal-caller taken, per Benjamin Robinson at Grinding the Mocks. The Saints could get the most physically gifted passer in the class in an offense that knows how to use an athletic passer while he learns the intricacies of an offense much more complicated than Liberty's. Additionally, the Saints would likely surrender less capital than if they were to trade for Deshaun Watson, as they have been rumored to be interested in. This also lets them avoid trading with the rival Atlanta Falcons.

