Film review: Giants’ Mark Glowinski an upgrade from team’s 2021 guards

The New York Giants on Monday signed 29-year-old offensive guard Mark Glowinski to a three-year, $18.3 million contract with $11.4 million guaranteed. Glowinski joins Matt Gono and Jon Feliciano as new additions to a young offensive line room that significantly struggled in 2021.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound former Colt and Seahawk possesses very good athletic ability. Glowinski plays with solid leverage when firing off the line of scrimmage, albeit his pad-level does rise as the play continues. He does an excellent job reaching landmarks on reach blocks in outside/stretch zone run plays. He’s very good in combo block situations - he utilizes excellent timing and positioning to climb and locate at the second level.

His play strength is functional and not a liability. He’s crafty with his hand technique and his ability to frame his blocks. When moving laterally, he does a very good job positioning himself advantageously.

I wish Glowinski was a better pass protector, but he’s not a liability. His anchor is adequate at best, and he’s susceptible to quick power moves combined with laterally penetrating upfield movement, long-arm bull-rushes, and quick push-pulls. Both the sacks he surrendered in 2021 were off stunts, but I generally felt like he did a good job recognizing, communicating, and picking up exotic pressures and stunts.

Glowinski seemed very smart on film. His eyes are active, he looks for work, and he’ll finish mean when the opportunity arises. His veteran presence will be valuable in New York, and he’s an upgrade over anything the Giants had at guard last season. Here’s a film breakdown of Glowinski: