Giants 2022 free agency: Jon Feliciano reportedly added to play center

In a move that should surprise no one, veteran offensive lineman Jon Feliciano is joining the New York Giants. Feliciano is reportedly signing a one-year deal to play center for the Giants.

Feliciano to the Giants has been expected ever since the Buffalo Bills released him last week. Feliciano, 30, spent the last three seasons playing right guard for Buffalo with Joe Schoen as assistant GM, Brian Daboll as offensive coordinator and Bobby Johnson as offensive line coach. All are now Giants.

Feliciano has spent most of his career at left and right guard, but 323 of his 2,536 NFL offensive snaps have come at center. He played 203 snaps there for the Bills in 2020.

Feliciano joins guard Mark Glowinski, who agreed to terms with the Giants on Monday evening, as pieces of what will be a rebuilt Giants offensive line.

As of now, the offensive line would be Andrew Thomas at left tackle, Shane Lemieux or Ben Bredeson at left guard, Feliciano at center, Glowinski at right guard and Matt Gono at right tackle.

The Giants could have any or all of offensive tackles Evan Neal, Ikem Ekwonu, Charles Cross and Trevor Penning available to them in the top 10 of the 2022 NFL Draft.