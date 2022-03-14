Mark Glowinski signing: Giants make their first big move, sign ex-Colts guard

The New York Giants on Monday evening reportedly made the first big move designed to upgrade their offensive line, agreeing to terms with veteran guard Mark Glowinski.

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler is reporting that the Giants have signed Glowinski to a three-year deal worth $20 million, $11 million of which will be guaranteed.

Glowinski, who turns 30 in May, is a seven-year veteran guard, with the vast majority of his experience on the right side. He was a fourth-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 2015, and spent three seasons there.

Glowinski spent the last four seasons playing right guard for the Indianapolis Colts.

Glowinski has started 74 of 95 regular-season games, and was a full-time starter for Indianapolis during the last four seasons.

The three-year, $20 million deal pales in comparison to the three-year, $40 million contract the New York Jets on Monday agreed to give guard Laken Tomlinson. Given their difficult salary cap situation, though, this was likely as close to a splurge as GM Joe Schoen and the Giants could get.

Glowinski likely slides into the right guard spot Will Hernandez, currently a free agent, manned last season. The Giants could play him at left guard depending upon how the offseason plays out, but currently have Shane Lemieux and Ben Bredeson available to compete for that spot.

Glowinski had a 70.1 overall Pro Football Focus grade in 2021 — 62.6 as a pass blocker and 70.6 as a run blocker. He allowed two sacks and a total of 38 pressures on the season, per PFF. Glowinski 95.5 pass-blocking efficiency score, the second-lowest of his career, was just 77th among 85 qualifying guards. His overall pass-blocking score was 32nd, and his run-blocking score was 22nd among 85 qualifiers.