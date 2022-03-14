Giants NFL free agency 2022: Austin Johnson signs with Chargers

Another member of the 2021 New York Giants is moving on. Defensive tackle Austin Johnson, who had the most productive season of his six-year NFL career last signed, has agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Chargers. NFL insider Ian Rapoport broke the news.

Johnson, 28, spent the last two seasons with the Giants. He was a 2016 second-round pick by the Tennessee Titans and spent four seasons there.

In 2021, he posted career highs in sacks (35), tackles (72) and quarterback hits (7). He started all 17 games and played a career-most 664 snaps.

DT Austin Johnson's deal with the Chargers is worth up to $14 million over two years, per source. Los Angeles addressing multiple defensive needs today. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 15, 2022

The Giants now have only Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence as proven defensive linemen. The other defensive lineman on the roster are Raymond Johnson III, Niko Lalos and David Moa. Lalos and Moa each spent 2021 on the Giants’ practice squad.

Former Giants tight end Evan Engram also moved on Monday, agreeing to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Giants have thus far added two players. Wide receiver Robert Foster signed, and guard Mark Glowinski reportedly agreed to terms.