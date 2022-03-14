NFL free agency 2022: Former Giants’ TE Evan Engram to sign with Jacksonville Jaguars

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that former New York Giants tight end Evan Engram intends to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Former Giants’ TE Evan Engram intends to sign a one-year, fully-guaranteed 9 million deal that could go to $10 with incentives with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per me and @JFowlerESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

This is clearly a “prove-it” deal for Engram, though the guaranteed nature of it suggests confidence in Engram on the part of the Jaguars.

Doug Pederson, the long-time Philadelphia Eagles’ coach has more than a passing familiarity with Engram, and he was known for using tight ends in his passing offense.

While fans were ultimately disappointed in Engram following a very promising rookie season, he has been a consistent figure in the Giants’ offense.

Engram lead the Giants in receptions (64) and touchdowns (6), and was second in yards (722) in 2017.

In 2020, Engram was second in receptions (63) and third in receiving yards (654).

Engram once again led the team in receptions (46) and touchdowns (3) in 2021.

However, Engram also struggled with injury and lacked consistency on the field, likely leading to the Giants not making him priority this offseason. He will hope to jump start his career in Jacksonville with Pederson and Trevor Lawrence.

Tight end is clearly now an offseason priority for the Giants, as the team has also released Kyle Rudolph and Kaden Smith.