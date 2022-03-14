NFL free agency 2022: Ex-Giant B.J. Hill gets big deal from Bengals

Former New York Giants defensive tackle and 2021 AFC Champion, B.J. Hill agreed to a three-year extension with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The #Bengals keep a big one: BJ Hill gets 3 years and $30mil with $15mil in year one. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

Hill’s deal has the same AAV as fellow Bengal Sam Hubbard. It’s also comparable to Cardinals’ DE Jordan Phillips, Colts’ DL Grover Stewart, and Vikings’ DL Dalvin Tomlinson.

Hill was the primary asset sent to the Bengals when the Giants desperately needed to address the dearth of talent on their offensive line. In the final year of his deal, Hill was traded for former first-round center Billy Price. The former Bengal played 985 snaps on one of the worst blocking units in the NFL. He allowed 24 pressures and two sacks.

The Bengals received the better end of the trade. Hill recorded 38 pressures, 5.5 sacks, and six tackles for a loss while making several key plays throughout the Bengals’ Super Bowl run. The former third-round selection by New York averaged 36-snaps a game.

Hill’s talent was never fully maximized by the Giants. After a stellar rookie season, Hill fell into a rotational role behind Leonard Williams, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Dexter Lawrence. The talent was always evident, but the situation wasn’t the best for him. He now averages $10-million a year and will look to build on an excellent first season in Cincinnati.