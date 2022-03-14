Giants 2022 free agency: WR Robert Foster signs

The New York Giants have agreed to terms with wide receiver Robert Foster. The news was first broken in a tweet from Sports Trust Advisors, which represents Foster.

The Giants confirmed on Monday afternoon the signings of Foster, who was recently waived by the Dallas Cowboys, and C.J. Board.

Foster came into the league as an undrafted free agent signed by the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama following the 2018 NFL Draft.

Foster has played in 30 NFL games, starting seven, for the Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders. His rookie year was by far his most active, recording 27 receptions for 541 yards and three touchdowns.

This will be Foster’s third stint with Brian Daboll, after playing for him at Alabama and Buffalo. Foster spent two years on the Bills’ roster before being waived in final cut downs in 2020. He’s bounced around the NFL during the last two years, spending time on the Green Bay Packers practice squad, was briefly on the Miami Dolphins’ roster before being waived/injured in the summer of 2021, and spent the 2021 season on the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad.

Once official, Foster will likely add to the Giants receivers and special teams depth.