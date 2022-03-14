Mitchell Trubisky off the board for Giants, heads to Pittsburgh Steelers

Mitchell Trubisky is off the free-agent market. The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft will sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers:

The #Steelers have reached agreement on a two-year deal with QB Mitchell Trubisky, sources say. The former No. 2 overall pick heads to Pittsburgh as the expected starter in place of the retired Ben Roethlisberger. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

Garafolo also reported that the Giants were players in the Trubisky market, but the former Chicago Bear had a clearer path to starting with Pittsburgh.

The 27-year-old has large shoes to fill - both literally and figuratively. Ben Roethlisberger started for the Steelers since 2004. Roethlisberger retired and the Steelers were in need of a signal-caller with Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins as the 2021 backups. Trubisky is the Steelers’ answer.

Trubisky’s first few years in Chicago were turbulent. He was inconsistent with issues processing post-snap. Trubisky and former head coach Matt Nagy made the playoffs in 2018 and in 2020; the team was led by a strong defense, and Trubisky made several mistakes that hindered the team’s upside.

Trubisky also couldn’t escape the shadows of Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, two quarterbacks selected after him in 2017. A new start was necessary for Trubisky after his fifth-year option was declined by Chicago.

The Buffalo Bills signed Trubisky to a cheap deal to backup Josh Allen and attempt to reclaim value. His value precipitously rose after one season with Buffalo. Trubisky will attempt to redeem his career. It won’t be easy with Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson in his division, but he has a good coaching staff and solid defense to assist him.

The Giants will have to look elsewhere for a backup quarterback. ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan offered some possibilities: