Giants free agency: WR C.J. Board returning to New York

The New York Giants are bringing back wide receiver C.J. Board on a one-year deal. Board missed 11 games last year with an arm injury but has shown flashes of being an effective kick returner and big-play threat.

ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan was first to report the news, and Big Blue View was able to confirm that Board will return.

The Giants are expected to re-sign WR C.J. Board to a one-year deal, per source. He fractured his arm in October. Missed the final 11 games. A strong special teams player who the Giants have always thought could provide some big plays as a receiver. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 14, 2022

Board appeared in the Giants’ first six games last year, starting one of them. He had four receptions on six targets, including a 38-yard catch against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3.

His season was cut short after fracturing his arm during a Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in a game that saw multiple Giants players suffer injuries.

Board also emerged as the team’s primary kick returner and averaged 24.82 yards on 11 returns. His speed made him a useful tool in special team coordinator Thomas McCaughey's arsenal, who is staying with the Giants as one of the holdovers from the old regime.

Board bounced around the league as an undrafted free agent before signing with the Giants in 2020. That season, he appeared in 14 games and started four of them.

The move is the first to be reported for the Giants on Monday morning, the beginning of the free agency negotiating window. Transactions can be made official on Wednesday.