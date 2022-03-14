Giants depth chart heading into 2022 NFL free agency

With 2022 NFL free agency beginning Monday afternoon with the negotiating window, let’s take a look at the New York Giants depth chart GM Joe Schoen will be trying to supplement.
Offense
Quarterback: Daniel Jones, Davis Webb, Brian Lewerke
Free agents: Mike Glennon, Jake Fromm
Running back: Saquon Barkley, Gary Brightwell, Antonio Williams
Free agents: Elijhaa Penny, Cullen Gillaspia
Wide receiver: Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Kadarius Toney, Darius Slayton, Collin Johnson, Alex Bachman, David Sills, Travis Toivonen, Austin Proehl
Free agents: C.J. Board, Dante Pettis, John Ross, Pharoh Cooper
Tight end: Chris Myarick, Jake Hausmann, Rysen John
Free agents: Evan Engram, Levine Toilolo
Offensive line: Andrew Thomas, Shane Lemieux, Ben Bredeson, Nick Gates, Matt Gono, Matt Peart, Wes Martin, Devery Hamilton
Free agents: Will Hernandez, Billy Price, Nate Solder, Matt Skura, Kyle Murphy, Korey Cunningham, Derrick Kelly
A few thoughts
Backup quarterback, backup or starting running back depending on what happens with Saquon Barkley, tight end and offensive line are all needs heading into free agency. The Giants are constantly connected to recently-released former Buffalo Bills guard Jon Feliciano. Here are other low-cost players they could target, via Nick Falato.
Defense
Defensive line: Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, Raymond Johnson III, David Moa, Niko Lalos
Free agents: Danny Shelton, Austin Johnson, Woodrow Hamilton
Edge: Azeez Ojulari, Quincy Roche, Elerson Smith, Cam Brown, Trent Harris, Oshane Ximines, Omari Cobb
Free agents: Lorenzo Carter
Linebacker: Blake Martinez, Tae Crowder, Carter Coughlin, T.J. Brunson, Justin Hilliard
Free agents: Jaylon Smith, Benardrick McKinney, Reggie Ragland
Cornerback: James Bradberry, Adoree’ Jackson, Darnay Holmes, Rodarius Williams, Aaron Robinson
Free agents: Jarren Williams, Keion Crossen
Safety: Xavier McKinney, Logan Ryan, Julian Love
Free agents: Jabrill Peppers, J.R. Reed, Dwayne Johnson, Steven Parker, Nate Ebner, Joshua Kalu
A few thoughts
Sneaky needs — at least for depth — all across the defense. At cornerback, an eventual trade of Bradberry will create another need. Here is our look at low-cost defensive players the Giants could pursue, via Nick Falato.
Special teams
Placekicker: Graham Gano
Punter: Jamie Gillan
Long-snapper: None
Free agents: Long-snapper Casey Kreiter
Loading comments...