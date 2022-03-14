Giants depth chart heading into 2022 NFL free agency

With 2022 NFL free agency beginning Monday afternoon with the negotiating window, let’s take a look at the New York Giants depth chart GM Joe Schoen will be trying to supplement.

Offense

Quarterback: Daniel Jones, Davis Webb, Brian Lewerke

Free agents: Mike Glennon, Jake Fromm

Running back: Saquon Barkley, Gary Brightwell, Antonio Williams

Free agents: Elijhaa Penny, Cullen Gillaspia

Wide receiver: Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Kadarius Toney, Darius Slayton, Collin Johnson, Alex Bachman, David Sills, Travis Toivonen, Austin Proehl

Free agents: C.J. Board, Dante Pettis, John Ross, Pharoh Cooper

Tight end: Chris Myarick, Jake Hausmann, Rysen John

Free agents: Evan Engram, Levine Toilolo

Offensive line: Andrew Thomas, Shane Lemieux, Ben Bredeson, Nick Gates, Matt Gono, Matt Peart, Wes Martin, Devery Hamilton

Free agents: Will Hernandez, Billy Price, Nate Solder, Matt Skura, Kyle Murphy, Korey Cunningham, Derrick Kelly

A few thoughts

Backup quarterback, backup or starting running back depending on what happens with Saquon Barkley, tight end and offensive line are all needs heading into free agency. The Giants are constantly connected to recently-released former Buffalo Bills guard Jon Feliciano. Here are other low-cost players they could target, via Nick Falato.

Defense

Defensive line: Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, Raymond Johnson III, David Moa, Niko Lalos

Free agents: Danny Shelton, Austin Johnson, Woodrow Hamilton

Edge: Azeez Ojulari, Quincy Roche, Elerson Smith, Cam Brown, Trent Harris, Oshane Ximines, Omari Cobb

Free agents: Lorenzo Carter

Linebacker: Blake Martinez, Tae Crowder, Carter Coughlin, T.J. Brunson, Justin Hilliard

Free agents: Jaylon Smith, Benardrick McKinney, Reggie Ragland

Cornerback: James Bradberry, Adoree’ Jackson, Darnay Holmes, Rodarius Williams, Aaron Robinson

Free agents: Jarren Williams, Keion Crossen

Safety: Xavier McKinney, Logan Ryan, Julian Love

Free agents: Jabrill Peppers, J.R. Reed, Dwayne Johnson, Steven Parker, Nate Ebner, Joshua Kalu

A few thoughts

Sneaky needs — at least for depth — all across the defense. At cornerback, an eventual trade of Bradberry will create another need. Here is our look at low-cost defensive players the Giants could pursue, via Nick Falato.

Special teams

Placekicker: Graham Gano

Punter: Jamie Gillan

Long-snapper: None

Free agents: Long-snapper Casey Kreiter