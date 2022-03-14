Giants 2022 free agency tracker: Rumors, news, trades, signings, more

NFL free agency 2022 is about to begin. The negotiating window, sometimes called the “legal tampering period” opens on Monday, March 14. Players cannot officially sign until Wednesday, March 16.
The Giants have already made a number of offseason moves. To track what happens during the actual free agency period, let’s track all the rumors and news in one place — right here.
Keep coming back to this page for all the news and analysis you need on who the Giants sign, who they lose and how all of that impacts the 2022 season.
MONDAY, MAY 14
Mitchell Trubisky off the board for the Giants
The #Steelers have reached agreement on a two-year deal with QB Mitchell Trubisky, sources say. The former No. 2 overall pick heads to Pittsburgh as the expected starter in place of the retired Ben Roethlisberger.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022
Ravens center Bradley Bozeman is drawing interest from Giants, Jets, Bengals and Panthers in free agency, according to league sources— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 14, 2022
WR/KR C.J. Board to return
Giants will bring back reserve wide receiver and useful special teams player. [Full story]
Below, a list of all of your Giants free agents.
Unrestricted free agents
OT Nate Solder
DL Austin Johnson
C Billy Price
TE Evan Engram
S Jabrill Peppers
WR John Ross
G Will Hernandez
TE Levine Toilolo
QB Mike Glennon
S Nate Ebner
DL Danny Shelton
OLB Lorenzo Carter
LB Reggie Ragland
FB Elijhaa Penny
LS Casey Kreiter
LB Benardrick McKinney
LB Jaylon Smith
OL Matt Skura
OT Korey Cunningham
WR Dante Pettis
WR C.J. Board [Returning to Giants]
DB Keion Crossen
Restricted free agents
FB Cullen Gillaspia
S Joshua Kalu
S Steven Parker
Exclusive rights free agents
S J.R. Reed
QB Jake Fromm
G Kyle Murphy
WR David Sills
CB Jarren Williams
