 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Giants 2022 free agency tracker: Rumors, news, trades, signings, more

Let’s keep track of all of the moves, and rumored moves, by GM Joe Schoen

By Ed Valentine Updated
/ new
Arizona Cardinals v New York Giants Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

NFL free agency 2022 is about to begin. The negotiating window, sometimes called the “legal tampering period” opens on Monday, March 14. Players cannot officially sign until Wednesday, March 16.

The Giants have already made a number of offseason moves. To track what happens during the actual free agency period, let’s track all the rumors and news in one place — right here.

Keep coming back to this page for all the news and analysis you need on who the Giants sign, who they lose and how all of that impacts the 2022 season. Check out the Giants’ Super Bowl odds courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, and see our free agency StoryStream for everything we have written about free agency.

MONDAY, MAY 14

Mitchell Trubisky off the board for the Giants

WR/KR C.J. Board to return

Giants will bring back reserve wide receiver and useful special teams player. [Full story]

Below, a list of all of your Giants free agents.

Unrestricted free agents

OT Nate Solder
DL Austin Johnson
C Billy Price
TE Evan Engram
S Jabrill Peppers
WR John Ross
G Will Hernandez
TE Levine Toilolo
QB Mike Glennon
S Nate Ebner
DL Danny Shelton
OLB Lorenzo Carter
LB Reggie Ragland
FB Elijhaa Penny
LS Casey Kreiter
LB Benardrick McKinney
LB Jaylon Smith
OL Matt Skura
OT Korey Cunningham
WR Dante Pettis
WR C.J. Board [Returning to Giants]
DB Keion Crossen

Restricted free agents

FB Cullen Gillaspia
S Joshua Kalu
S Steven Parker

Exclusive rights free agents

S J.R. Reed
QB Jake Fromm
G Kyle Murphy
WR David Sills
CB Jarren Williams

More free agency coverage

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView
Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed
BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page
BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel
BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

In This Stream

Giants 2022 free agency: Everything you need to know

View all 41 stories

Next Up In New York Giants News

Loading comments...