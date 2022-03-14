Giants 2022 free agency tracker: Rumors, news, trades, signings, more

NFL free agency 2022 is about to begin. The negotiating window, sometimes called the “legal tampering period” opens on Monday, March 14. Players cannot officially sign until Wednesday, March 16.

The Giants have already made a number of offseason moves. To track what happens during the actual free agency period, let’s track all the rumors and news in one place — right here.

Keep coming back to this page for all the news and analysis you need on who the Giants sign, who they lose and how all of that impacts the 2022 season.

MONDAY, MAY 14

Mitchell Trubisky off the board for the Giants

The #Steelers have reached agreement on a two-year deal with QB Mitchell Trubisky, sources say. The former No. 2 overall pick heads to Pittsburgh as the expected starter in place of the retired Ben Roethlisberger. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

Ravens center Bradley Bozeman is drawing interest from Giants, Jets, Bengals and Panthers in free agency, according to league sources — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 14, 2022

WR/KR C.J. Board to return

Giants will bring back reserve wide receiver and useful special teams player. [Full story]

Below, a list of all of your Giants free agents.

Unrestricted free agents

OT Nate Solder

DL Austin Johnson

C Billy Price

TE Evan Engram

S Jabrill Peppers

WR John Ross

G Will Hernandez

TE Levine Toilolo

QB Mike Glennon

S Nate Ebner

DL Danny Shelton

OLB Lorenzo Carter

LB Reggie Ragland

FB Elijhaa Penny

LS Casey Kreiter

LB Benardrick McKinney

LB Jaylon Smith

OL Matt Skura

OT Korey Cunningham

WR Dante Pettis

WR C.J. Board [Returning to Giants]

DB Keion Crossen

Restricted free agents

FB Cullen Gillaspia

S Joshua Kalu

S Steven Parker

Exclusive rights free agents

S J.R. Reed

QB Jake Fromm

G Kyle Murphy

WR David Sills

CB Jarren Williams

