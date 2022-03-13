 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tom Brady comes out of retirement, will rejoin Bucs

Seven-time Super Bowl winner to return for 23rd NFL season

By Joseph Czikk
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tom Brady is returning for a 23rd NFL season. The 44-year-old quarterback wrote Sunday that he’ll return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after two months of retirement.

Brady retired following the 2021 season, his 22nd professional campaign. The move came after a 30-27 Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to that, head coach Bruce Arians and talented wide receiver Antonio Brown had a dust-up, leading to Brown leaving the team.

It wasn’t the ideal finish for Brady and perhaps this led to his decision to hang up the cleats. But that didn’t last long.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that Brady’s return will obviously send a ripple effect as Bucs free agents previously considering changing teams may now be reconsidering.

The move also comes five days after the Buccaneers placed the franchise tag on talented wide receiver Chris Godwin, a contributing part of Brady’s success thus far with the Bucs offense.

And finally, Brady’s news comes a few days after a grand jury in Harris County, Texas chose not to lay criminal charges on Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson, suddenly a hot commodity on the open quarterback market, potentially could have been a target of Arians. But not anymore now that Brady has returned.

