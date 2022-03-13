Giants news, 3/13: Free agency targets, Saquon Barkley, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Predicting where the top 30 NFL free agents will land

Center/guard Bradley Bozeman to the Giants?

Opinion: Bills need to swing big at RB or not swing at all - Buffalo Rumblings

Saquon Barkley to Buffalo?

2019 NFL Draft winners and losers: Kyler Murray the top producer; Raiders, Titans boast top return – The Athletic

The Giants haven’t gotten enough value from Daniel Jones, Dexter Lawrence and Co.

In case you missed it

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.

You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.