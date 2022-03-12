Giants news, 3/12: Free agency predictions, Leonard Williams, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Giants 2022 Free Agency Preview: Top priorities and 10 names to watch

TE Will Dissly is a fun possibility I haven’t seen yet.

Who stays and who goes? Predictions for the N.Y. Giants’ 30 pending free agents

Dan Duggan predicts that New York will resign only two of their 21 unrestricted free agents.

Sources: New York Giants’ haven’t approached Leonard Williams about restructure

Perfect free-agent matches for all 32 NFL teams, why they fit: One player each team must sign, including Allen Robinson to the Browns

New York Giants: DE Jacob Martin Martin, 26, could be an under-the-radar signing to help bolster the Giants’ pass rush. Martin is explosive off the ball and does a good job of using his hands to get into the backfield. He is coming off a career-high 38 pressures in the largest role of his career in 2021.

