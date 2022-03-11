Giants roster moves: TE Kaden Smith waived

The New York Giants may be heading into 2022 without their top three options at tight end. New York waived Kaden Smith on Friday after he failed a physical.

Smith battled a knee injury in 2021 that eventually landed him on injured reserve.

The move gives the Giants $2.54 million in salary cap savings and does not incur any dead money, per OvertheCap. General manager Joe Schoen previously expressed a desire to clear out $40 million in cap space during the offseason.

The Giants cut Kyle Rudolph on March 2 in another cost-saving move. The team also may be unable to resign Evan Engram, who is expected to have multiple suitors during free agency that could price him out of New York’s budget.

Chris Myarick, Jake Hausmann and Rysen John are the only tight ends on the current roster.

Smith appeared in 33 games for the Giants after they claimed him off waivers as a rookie in 2019. He caught 52 passes for 413 yards and three touchdowns, with his most impressive stretch coming at the end of his rookie season.

Smith had only three receptions last year. He exited a Week 9 matchup against the Oakland Raiders with a knee issue and never returned to the field despite resuming practice. He was placed on Injured Reserve after Week 13.

The Giants also officially announced the signing of offensive tackle Matt Gono and signed wide receiver David Sills V, who was an exclusive rights free agent, to a new contract.