Giants mock draft tracker: It’s still all ‘Ickey’ all the time

When it comes to mock drafts and the New York Giants, this is getting monotonous. Once again this week NC State offensive tackle Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu is the player most often mocked to the Giants at No. 5, being the choice in 17 of 45 mock drafts (37.8 percent).
Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross was the choice in seven mock drafts (15.6 percent). Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal and Georgia edge defender Travon Walker were each selected in five mock drafts (11.1 percent).
At No. 7, edge defenders David Ojabo of Michigan and Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon were each selected five times. Cross, Walker, Cincinnati cornerback Sauce Gardner and LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. were each selected four times in that spot.
Only six of the 45 mock drafts collected this week failed to have the Giants choose an offensive lineman with at least one of their two top-10 selections.
2022 Mock Draft Tracker
|Date
|Mock
|Round 1 (No. 5)
|Round 1 (No. 7)
|Round 2 (No. 36)
|Date
|Mock
|Round 1 (No. 5)
|Round 1 (No. 7)
|Round 2 (No. 36)
|3/10
|Huddle Report (Johannes)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|3/9
|FOX Sports (McIntyre)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|3/9
|Sporting News (Iyer)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|3/9
|CBS (Trapasso)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|3/9
|DraftWire (Easterling)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
|3/9
|Walter Football
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
|3/8
|Touchdown Wire (Schofield)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|3/8
|CBS (Edwards)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|3/8
|NFL.com (Zierlein)
|Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
|Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
|3/8
|USA Today (Davis)
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa (Trade down to No. 20)
|3/8
|Dallas Morning News (Watkins)
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|3/8
|Pro Football Focus (Spielberger)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|3/7
|SB Nation (Dator)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|3/7
|SI (Serritella)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|3/7
|CBS (Wilson)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
|3/7
|Draft Countdown (Hallam)
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Boye Mafe, Edge, Minnesota
|3/7
|Pro Football Network (Cummings)
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
|Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
|3/7
|Blue Chip Scouting
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|3/7
|DraftKings
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|3/7
|Touchdown Wire (Farrar)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|3/7
|Walter Football
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|3/6
|SI (Kelly)
|Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
|Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
|3/6
|College Football News
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|3/4
|Pro Football Network (Mellor)
|Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
|Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
|3/4
|Tankathon
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|3/2
|Pro Football Network (Miller)
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
|3/1
|NFL.com (Brooks)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|3/1
|DraftTek
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|3/1
|ESPN (Kiper)
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
|2/28
|Sharp Football (Donahue)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|2/28
|Sharp Football (McCrystal)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|2/28
|PFF (Palazollo)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
|2/28
|SNY (Vacchiano)
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|2/28
|Draft Countdown (Bosarge)
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|2/28
|Pro Football Focus (Palazzolo)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
|2/28
|SI Fan Nation (Patraw)
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
|2/27
|Draft Network (Harris)
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|2/25
|Pro Football Network (Hodgkinson)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
|2/25
|CBS (Fornelli)
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|2/24
|Pro Football Network (Broback)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|2/24
|Baltimore Sun (Doon)
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
|2/22
|Pewter Report (Ledyard)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
|2/22
|NFL.com (Jeremiah)
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|Drake London, WR, USC
|2/22
|Bleacher Report (Buckley)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
|2/21
|Football Outsiders (Tanier)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
