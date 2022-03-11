Giants mock draft tracker: It’s still all ‘Ickey’ all the time

When it comes to mock drafts and the New York Giants, this is getting monotonous. Once again this week NC State offensive tackle Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu is the player most often mocked to the Giants at No. 5, being the choice in 17 of 45 mock drafts (37.8 percent).

Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross was the choice in seven mock drafts (15.6 percent). Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal and Georgia edge defender Travon Walker were each selected in five mock drafts (11.1 percent).

At No. 7, edge defenders David Ojabo of Michigan and Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon were each selected five times. Cross, Walker, Cincinnati cornerback Sauce Gardner and LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. were each selected four times in that spot.

Only six of the 45 mock drafts collected this week failed to have the Giants choose an offensive lineman with at least one of their two top-10 selections.