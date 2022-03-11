 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Giants mock draft tracker: It’s still all ‘Ickey’ all the time

Focus continues to be on offensive line

By Ed Valentine
When it comes to mock drafts and the New York Giants, this is getting monotonous. Once again this week NC State offensive tackle Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu is the player most often mocked to the Giants at No. 5, being the choice in 17 of 45 mock drafts (37.8 percent).

Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross was the choice in seven mock drafts (15.6 percent). Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal and Georgia edge defender Travon Walker were each selected in five mock drafts (11.1 percent).

At No. 7, edge defenders David Ojabo of Michigan and Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon were each selected five times. Cross, Walker, Cincinnati cornerback Sauce Gardner and LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. were each selected four times in that spot.

Only six of the 45 mock drafts collected this week failed to have the Giants choose an offensive lineman with at least one of their two top-10 selections.

Date Mock Round 1 (No. 5) Round 1 (No. 7) Round 2 (No. 36)
3/10 Huddle Report (Johannes) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
3/9 FOX Sports (McIntyre) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
3/9 Sporting News (Iyer) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
3/9 CBS (Trapasso) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
3/9 DraftWire (Easterling) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
3/9 Walter Football Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
3/8 Touchdown Wire (Schofield) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
3/8 CBS (Edwards) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
3/8 NFL.com (Zierlein) Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
3/8 USA Today (Davis) Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa (Trade down to No. 20)
3/8 Dallas Morning News (Watkins) Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
3/8 Pro Football Focus (Spielberger) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
3/7 SB Nation (Dator) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
3/7 SI (Serritella) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
3/7 CBS (Wilson) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
3/7 Draft Countdown (Hallam) Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Boye Mafe, Edge, Minnesota
3/7 Pro Football Network (Cummings) Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
3/7 Blue Chip Scouting Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
3/7 DraftKings Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
3/7 Touchdown Wire (Farrar) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
3/7 Walter Football Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
3/6 SI (Kelly) Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
3/6 College Football News Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
3/4 Pro Football Network (Mellor) Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
3/4 Tankathon Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
3/2 Pro Football Network (Miller) Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
3/1 NFL.com (Brooks) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
3/1 DraftTek Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
3/1 ESPN (Kiper) Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
2/28 Sharp Football (Donahue) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
2/28 Sharp Football (McCrystal) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
2/28 PFF (Palazollo) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
2/28 SNY (Vacchiano) Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
2/28 Draft Countdown (Bosarge) Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
2/28 Pro Football Focus (Palazzolo) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
2/28 SI Fan Nation (Patraw) Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
2/27 Draft Network (Harris) Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
2/25 Pro Football Network (Hodgkinson) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
2/25 CBS (Fornelli) Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
2/24 Pro Football Network (Broback) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
2/24 Baltimore Sun (Doon) Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
2/22 Pewter Report (Ledyard) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
2/22 NFL.com (Jeremiah) Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia Drake London, WR, USC
2/22 Bleacher Report (Buckley) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
2/21 Football Outsiders (Tanier) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

