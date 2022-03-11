Giants news, 3/11: Free agency updates, former Giants on the move, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Sources explain why Giants free agent target Mitchell Trubisky could have many options in free agency

Exploring the Giants’ interest in Mitchell Trubisky — and more thoughts as free agency nears

Every Team’s Realistic Dream Signing in 2022 NFL Free Agency

Center Ben Jones:

How badly do the New York Giants needs upgrades along their offensive interior? Their center and guards finished dead last in pass-blocking grade last season, according to Pro Football Focus’ Anthony Treash. Jones is even less of a known commodity since he wouldn’t be the first- or second-most well-known blocker on the Tennessee Titans’ offensive front. However, the 32-year-old center has started all but one game over the last eight seasons.

Commanders release Landon Collins: Giants were correct to let him walk in 2019, but Dave Gettleman didn’t cash in on his departure

Collins was cut after Washington asked him to take a second pay cut.

Report: Chiefs planning to tender ERFA Deandre Baker

2022 NFL free agency: Seven players who could get paid more than you think

Being high on Trubisky is one thing. Comparing him to Peyton Manning and Phillip Rivers is another. Tom Pelissero thinks he could get upwards of $10 million.

Why Giants CB Adoree’ Jackson Has Advantage in Fitting into Don Martindale’s System

3 Teams Who Should Pursue A Trade For Packers’ Za’Darius Smith

Not sure how that fits in the salary cap, but I certainly wouldn’t complain.

