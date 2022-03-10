Giants release punter Riley Dixon

In a widely anticipated move, the New York Giants have reportedly released punter Riley Dixon after four years with the team. The Giants officially announced the move Thursday night.

The move will save New York about $2.8 million against the cap. Giants GM Joe Schoen is one step closer to his goal of clearing $40 million in cap space. Dixon was in the final year of a three-year, $8.7 million contract that he signed in 2020 and he was due $3.12 million this year.

Dixon was drafted in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He spent two seasons in Denver, including a 2016 campaign in which he earned PFWA All-Rookie Team Honors.

Dixon was traded to the Giants in 2018 for a 2019 conditional seventh-round draft pick. The veteran kicker got off to a strong start in New York, averaging 46.1 yards per punt in 2019. But his performance began to dip into the 44-yard range in recent seasons. In 2021, Dixon’s average punt length was a career-low 44.4 yards. At 28 years old, Dixon punted the ball 74 times, his highest total since 2016.

The Giants signed punter Jamie Gillan to a one-year deal worth $ 1.065 million earlier this offseason.

The move is just a latest in a series of contract restructuring and roster cuts by the Giants. Earlier today, it was reported that wide receiver Sterling Shepard, the longest-tenured member of the team, will return on a restructured one-year contract. Earlier this month, New York released veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph and running back Devontae Booker.