Elijhaa Penny says goodbye to New York Giants

Fullback Elijhaa Penny will not be returning to the New York Giants in 2022. A free agent, Penny himself confirmed recent speculation that he would need to find a new team to continue his NFL career.

Thank you BIG BLUE. Extremely thankful for everything. #ITSNEVERBAD …I wish everyone in the building success and prosperity. They all deserve it. ….lollol don’t call me king pic.twitter.com/NABL9KHewZ — Elijhaa Penny (@ElijhaaP) March 10, 2022

Penny spent four seasons with the Giants after they signed him off the Arizona Cardinals practice squad in 2018. He played in 61 games with the Giants.

In 2021, he had career highs in carries (24), yards rushing (99) and receptions (9). Penny was also a valuable special teams player for the Giants during the head-coaching tenures of both Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge.

There is also an expectation, previously reported by Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, that the Giants will also move on from their second fullback, Cullen Gillaspia. Gillaspia is a restricted free agent.

The belief is that the Giants will not tender Gillaspia a contract, and they they will head into the season looking for tight ends who can occasionally double as lead blockers out of the backfield.