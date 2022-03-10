Giants news, 3/10: Adoree’ Jackson on potential James Bradberry move, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Adoree’ Jackson doesn’t want Giants to cut James Bradberry

Jackson said it would be “devastating” not having Bradberry on New York’s defense.

“Knowing him as a person, knowing him as a player, seeing things that he can do I’d love to have him back there in the secondary, getting the rock and getting it going,’’’ Jackson said.

Brian Daboll’s plan to get his Giants coaching staff in sync

James Bradberry’s potential next NFL stop if Giants cut him

At least every potential destination is in the AFC.

Why Eagles’ Jason Kelce called MetLife Stadium — the Giants, Jets home — ‘hands down’ his least favorite stadium

“Least favorite, hands down, not even close, MetLife Stadium,” Kelce said. “It’s a terrible surface. I’m surprised the league hasn’t stepped in at this point. But I think it’s really bad. There’s a higher injury rate on that surface for years now. I don’t know if it’s because there’s two teams playing on it or what’s going on there but it’s easily the least favorite.”

Potential Free Agent Targets on Offense That Make Sense for Giants

Giants OT Matt Gono v. Joey Bosa (RT #73) pic.twitter.com/5cUNByYbdE — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) March 9, 2022

In case you missed it

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.

You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.