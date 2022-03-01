NFL Scouting Combine 2022: Joe Schoen, Brian Daboll availability kicks things off

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine kicks off on Tuesday as coaches and general managers speak to media. New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll will be at the podium Tuesday afternoon, and we will have in-person coverage for you.

Schoen will have to answer questions not only about the draft, but about how he intends to pare $40 million or so from the team’s salary cap. This will also be our first chance to hear from Schoen regarding the front office moves, such as the hiring of assistant GM Brandon Brown, and the coaching staff put together by Daboll.

This will be the first time we hear from Daboll since his introductory press conference. We will, of course, want some thoughts on the coaching staff he put together. Of particular interest is how the relationship between he and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will work. Now that he has had time to study it, it will be interesting to hear what he thinks of the roster he inherited.

Both Schoen and Daboll are also certain to be asked the future of running back Saquon Barkley.

Player media availability begins Wednesday with quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends. On-field workouts begin Thursday.

Follow all of our Combine coverage in our easy-to-navigate StoryStream. The full schedule for the week is below.

