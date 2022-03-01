Giants news, 3/1: NFL Combine, Eli Manning, more

Good morning from Indianapolis, New York Giants fans!

Ranking NFL's six most interesting teams to follow in 2022 offseason: What's next for Buccaneers and Packers? - CBSSports.com

5. New York Giants Are the Giants poised for a quick turnaround? This team dealt with a high number of injuries last season and now have hired an offensive-minded head coach in Brian Daboll who had a hand in turning Josh Allen into one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. That bodes well for Daniel Jones, who is awaiting a decision on his fifth-year option. Also, New York holds two of the top seven picks in the upcoming NFL draft. Depending on who they add, the Giants could be a lot better in 2022.

Random Giants thoughts before NFL Combine: James Bradberry’s trade value, Daniel Jones’ option, Kenny Golladay, draft rumblings, more - nj.com

NFL insider defends Giants’ Eli Manning’s case for the Pro Football Hall of Fame - nj.com

The recent misery that is the New York Giants is a tall order

NFL combine can narrow down Giants' wealth of draft options

N.J. native, Giants draft bust Eli Apple trolled on the streets of New Orleans during Mardi Gras - nj.com

In case you missed it

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.

You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.