Giants 2022 free agency: OT Korey Cunningham

Nate Solder certainly will not be a member of the New York Giants in 2022. Matt Peart might be, but he is coming off a late-season torn ACL and when he will be available is anybody’s guess.

Giants GM Joe Schoen will spend the offseason looking for upgrades along the offensive line. We know that. Could journeyman offensive tackle Korey Cunningham, who played 113 offensive snaps across 12 games in 2021, be given a chance to compete for a roster spot?

Details

Age: 27

Position: Offensive tackle

2021 salary cap hit: $613,333

Making the case

Cunningham was a seventh-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. He started six games that season. He then spent two seasons with the New England Patriots, appearing in 12 games, before landing with the Giants a season ago.

Cunningham surrendered two sacks and seven pressures in 61 pass blocking snaps in 2021. He had a poor 92.4 Pro Football Focus pass blocking efficiency rating. He has only a 94.2 pass blocking efficiency rating across 315 career pass blocking snaps.

Cunningham is the kind of player you’re fine having on your 90-man roster and maybe helping you get through training camp and the preseason. He really does not, though, appear to be the caliber of player you want to count on as the swing tackle on your 53-man roster.