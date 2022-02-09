Giants news, 2/9: Wink Martindale’s fit with New York, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Giants to hire Wink Martindale as Patrick Graham’s replacement: Why the ex-Ravens DC was the right choice

Giants losing Patrick Graham could be blessing in disguise with Wink Martindale hiring

Martindale’s aggressiveness and penchant for man-to-man coverage will be popular with players.

From @NFLTotalAccess, live and in-person: Why Joe Judge landing with the #Patriots makes perfect sense. pic.twitter.com/EIGwJybtKU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 9, 2022

Re-draft of the 2021 NFL draft - New picks for the first two rounds, different teams for Micah Parsons, Kyle Pitts, Justin Fields

Do the Giants still take Kadarius Toney?

New York Giants 2022 UFA Primer: OG Will Hernandez

Detroit Lions sign kicker Aldrick Rosas to futures deal

Rosas was the Giants’ kicker from 2017-19.

NFL Front Office, Coaching Diversity Demands Collective Action

Brian Daboll's Bills offense never scored more than 17 points in three meetings against Wink Martindale's Ravens. — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) February 8, 2022

