Giants news, 2/9: Wink Martindale’s fit with New York, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Giants to hire Wink Martindale as Patrick Graham’s replacement: Why the ex-Ravens DC was the right choice
Giants losing Patrick Graham could be blessing in disguise with Wink Martindale hiring
Martindale’s aggressiveness and penchant for man-to-man coverage will be popular with players.
From @NFLTotalAccess, live and in-person: Why Joe Judge landing with the #Patriots makes perfect sense. pic.twitter.com/EIGwJybtKU— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 9, 2022
Re-draft of the 2021 NFL draft - New picks for the first two rounds, different teams for Micah Parsons, Kyle Pitts, Justin Fields
Do the Giants still take Kadarius Toney?
New York Giants 2022 UFA Primer: OG Will Hernandez
Detroit Lions sign kicker Aldrick Rosas to futures deal
Rosas was the Giants’ kicker from 2017-19.
NFL Front Office, Coaching Diversity Demands Collective Action
Brian Daboll's Bills offense never scored more than 17 points in three meetings against Wink Martindale's Ravens.— Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) February 8, 2022
In case you missed it
- Patriots hire Joe Judge as offensive assistant
- Tom Quinn reportedly won’t return to Giants’ coaching staff
- Report: Giants to hire Don “Wink” Martindale as defensive coordinator
- 2022 NFL Draft prospect profile - Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan
