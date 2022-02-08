Rob Ryan, Bryan Cox could join Giants’ defensive coaching staff

Don ‘Wink’ Martindale is wasting no time building up his New York Giants defensive staff.

Reports indicate that Rob Ryan and Bryan Cox will both join Martindale’s staff in the Big Apple.

Giants' defensive staff under new defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale expected to include Rob Ryan and Bryan Cox, per league sources. Drew Wilkins, former Ravens outside linebackers coach, is also under consideration for Giants' staff — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 8, 2022

Ryan has been in and out of football since being let go by the Buffalo Bills after the 2016 season, when his brother Rex was fired as well. He next surfaced with Washington under Jay Gruden’s staff as their inside linebackers coach in 2019, but was let go after the season.

He didn’t coach in 2020, and landed on Martindale’s defensive staff in 2021 with the Baltimore Ravens for the same inside linebackers role.

Cox, meanwhile, last coached in 2016 on Dan Quinn’s Super Bowl-bound Atlanta Falcons team, as defensive line coach. Prior to Atlanta, Cox had stints in Tampa Bay, Miami, Cleveland and the New York Jets. Cox played for 11 seasons in the NFL for the Dolphins, Bears, Jets, Patriots and Saints, retiring in 2002.

Cox finished his career with 51.5 sacks, 22 forced fumbles and over 900 tackles. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler and helped the Patriots win Super Bowl 36 after the 2001 season.

Cox’s son, Bryan Cox Jr., plays for the Buffalo Bills.

Cox’s connection to Martindale is unclear. Cox played his college ball at Western Illinois and went pro in 1991. Martindale later joined Western Illinois’ coaching staff in 1999 while Cox was playing for the Jets.

Meanwhile, on the offensive front, the Giants are interviewing a familiar face for their wide receivers coach.

The #Giants are interviewing Adam Henry for their WRs coach position today, sources say. Henry was with the #Giants in 2016-17 then spent two seasons each with the #Browns and #Cowboys. Sounds likely to return to East Rutherford on Brian Daboll’s coaching staff. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 8, 2022

Henry is a former practice squad player for New Orleans, who lasted just two seasons in the NFL. But the 49-year-old has a strong coaching resume, having coached wide receivers for the Cowboys, Browns, Giants and 49ers since 2015. Before that, Henry had the enviable job as LSU’s wide receivers coach in 2012, a group that featured Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.