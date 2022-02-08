Tom Quinn reportedly won’t return to Giants’ coaching staff

New York Giants’ fans apparently won’t have Tom Quinn to complain about any longer. Quinn, who has been part of the Giants’ coaching staff since 2006, reportedly will not be part of Brian Daboll’s staff in 2022.

Quinn began with the Giants as assistant special teams coach. He was special teams coach from 2007-2017, part of Giants’ teams that won two Super Bowl titles.

Quinn was let go along with Ben McAdoo’s entire staff after the 2017 season. He returned in 2018, however, as assistant special teams coach when special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, a long-time friend who had replaced him, was going through treatment for cancer.

Quinn was a collegiate defensive and special teams coach from 1991 until joining Tom Coughlin’s Giants staff.

New York Giants 2022 assistant coaches

[NOTE: These are reported and have not been confirmed by the Giants]

Offensive coordinator — Mike Kafka

Quarterbacks — Shea Tierney

Running backs —

Offensive line — Bobby Johnson

Tight ends — Andy Bischoff

Wide receivers —

Defensive coordinator — Don ‘Wink’ Martindale

Defensive line —

Linebackers —

Secondary — Jerome Henderson

Special teams coordinator — Thomas McGaughey

Assistant special teams coordinator —

Director of coaching operations — Laura Young