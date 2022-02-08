Report: Giants to hire Don “Wink” Martindale as defensive coordinator

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that the New York Giants are expected to hire former Baltimore Ravens Defensive Coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale as their next defensive coordinator.

It always seemed likely that Martindale would get the nod for the Giants. He was the first candidate they interviewed after Patrick Graham’s departure for the Las Vegas Raiders. Martindale was also interviewed by the Giants’ for their head coaching vacancy prior to the hiring of Joe Judge in 2020.

The Giants were reportedly “infatuated” with the Ravens way of doing business during their search for a general manager following the departure of Dave Gettleman. Martindale had been with the Ravens since 2012, first as a linebackers coach, then their defensive coordinator.

Martindale runs a similar system to Patrick Graham, relying on coverage and an aggressive blitz scheme. The Ravens fielded a Top 5 defense from 2018 to 2020, before injuries and free agent losses forced them to take as step backward in 2021.

Martindale will reportedly get a three-year contract from the Giants.

The hire hasn’t been officially confirmed by the Giants as of this writing, so stay with Big Blue View for all the updates as we get them.