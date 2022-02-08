Patriots in talks to re-hire Joe Judge, per report

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting that the New England Patriots are in talks to re-hire former New York Giants head coach Joe Judge as an offensive assistant.

This isn’t really a surprise at all, and it always seemed likely that Judge would wind up back in New England. Judge has spent most of his professional career coaching under Bill Belichick and here at BBV, we’ve heard that Judge was very well-liked inside of the Patriots’ facilities.

What is slightly surprising is that Judge is being hired as an offensive assistant. The Patriots’ special teams proved to be a liability for them down the stretch, and it seemed like an obvious move for them to bring back their former special teams coordinator.

Judge did spend one year (2019) as the Patriots’ wide receivers coach, so he has some experience. And it might also make sense given that Josh McDaniels was recently hired as the Las Vegas Raiders’ Head Coach.

It doesn’t seem like it took all that long for the Giants’ former head coach to land on his feet.