Giants news, 2/8: Odell Beckham, Joe Judge, Tiki Barber, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Odell Beckham, Eli Apple: Top storylines for Super Bowl 2022

Agent's Take: Odell Beckham Jr.'s resurgence in L.A. has put receiver on a path toward another huge payday - CBSSports.com

Beckham is having the last laugh. He is anything but washed up. As soon as Beckham became acclimated to the Rams’ offense and began gaining the trust of quarterback Matthew Stafford, he started filling the void created by Woods’ absence. Beckham had 27 receptions for 305 yards with five touchdowns in eight regular-season games. Beckham seemed destined for a one-year “prove-it” deal in free agency before resurrecting his career with the Rams. It’s conceivable that Beckham will be able to command a contract that exceeds the $15 million-per-year average of the two remaining contract years he had left before reworking his Browns contract.

Ex-Giants star Tiki Barber, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith in war of words over Brian Flores lawsuit: ‘Watch yourself’ - nj.com

This is turning ugly. The latest shot from Stephen A.:

“Tiki, you don’t know who the hell I know. I’ve been a journalist for almost 30 years. I know a few people within the Giants organization. I know a lot of stuff about you, my brother, that I would never say because I’d have the decency not to say those things. Chill out. Watch yourself. And know who you’re talking about. That’s all I wanna say.”

Raiders have shown interest in former New York Giants head coach Joe Judge becoming their special teams coordinator position, per source. Judge is staying patient with opportunities after two years in New York so this might not happen. But the New England connection is there. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 7, 2022

This is an interesting interview with Giants GM Joe Schoen:

I caught up with @Giants General Manager Joe Schoen at the @seniorbowl in Mobile to discuss the draft. Find it on the Giants Huddle Podcast on the Giants app + podcast platforms.



️Listen: https://t.co/5AlXDeXeqV



Subscribe to the Giants Huddle Podcast: https://t.co/UCTM32DBUI pic.twitter.com/OMClIFhJmg — John Schmeelk (@Schmeelk) February 7, 2022

