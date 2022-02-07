Giants free agency: QB Davis Webb returns to Giants

The New York Giants have signed free agent quarterback Davis Webb to reserve/futures contract.

As fans will likely remember, Webb was one of Jerry Reese’s final draft picks, selecting the former Cal QB in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Webb was lauded for his prodigious arm strength, athleticism, and work ethic. However, he was also considered a developmental prospect for his inaccuracy and his inexperience in “pro style” offenses.

He flashed potential in the 2017 and 2018 pre-seasons, but was ultimately cut in favor of rookie Kyle Lauletta before the 2018 season.

Webb was signed to the New York Jets practice squad after being waived by the Giants, and was promoted to their active roster later that year. The Buffalo Bills signed Webb to their practice squad in 2019 and he spent the past three seasons as a backup for Josh Allen.

Webb’s practice squad contract with the Bills expired in January with the end of the Bills’ 2021 season.

Webb was considered something of a player-coach in the Bills’ QB meeting room, and his work ethic became famous as a rookie for the Giants. Even as a rookie, he created entire binders worth of notes and scouting reports on every team the Giants faced in the 2017 season.

Webb would bring that same professionalism back to the Giants and help the rest of the offense get up to speed quickly under head coach Brian Daboll.

It also isn’t a stretch to believe that Webb could be a legitimate upgrade over Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm.

The Giants also signed punter Jamie Gillan to a reserve/futures contract. Nicknamed ‘The Scottish Hammer,” Gillan punted in 44 games for the Cleveland Browns over the past three seasons. He finished last season on the Bills practice squad. This could be an indication that the Giants are serious about moving on from Riley Dixon.