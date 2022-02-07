‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Schoen-Daboll era in full swing

Patricia Traina of Locked on Giants and Giants Country joins this episode of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast to help break down everything going on with the New York Giants during an incredibly busy stretch.

We discuss:

Impressions of new GM Joe Schoen.

Impressions of new head coach Brian Daboll.

Daniel Jones’ future.

Patrick Graham’s departure.

Saquon Barkley’s future.

