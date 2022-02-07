Giants’ front office changes begin: Brandon Brown officially in, Mark Koncz out

New general manager Joe Schoen has officially begun the process of re-shaping the New York Giants front office. The Giants on Monday officially announced the hiring of Brandon Brown as assistant general manager, something that had been reported over the weekend.

In addition, the Giants announced Monday that Mark Koncz, co-director of player personnel during the Dave Gettleman era as GM, is not being retained.

Koncz was a long-time member of the Carolina Panthers’ front office and worked there with Gettleman before being brought to New York by the GM.

Koncz and Tim McDonnell have been co-directors of player personnel. There is no word from the Giants as to whether McDonnell’s role or title will change.

Brown takes over the assistant GM role from Kevin Abrams, who was reassigned over the weekend to the role of senior vice president of football operations & strategy.

“Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator and consensus builder,” said Schoen. “He is a tireless worker who has experience in pro personnel and college scouting. He has a progressive approach to the evaluation process. Brandon will help lead the player personnel department as well as assist across the entire football operation.”

Brown, 33, spent the previous five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was promoted to director of player personnel in 2021. In that role, Brown oversaw the Eagles’ pro scouting department and did crossover work on the college scouting side.

Brown joined the Eagles in 2017, his first of two years as the assistant director of pro scouting. In 2019, he was promoted to the director of pro scouting.

Prior to his tenure with the Eagles, Brown spent two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts as an advance scout (2016) and scouting assistant (2015).

He joined the Colts after spending two years at Boston College, first as a recruiting specialist (2013) and then as the assistant director of player personnel (2014).

In 2012, Brown was a pro personnel intern in the Jets’ training camp.

A four-year letterman as a defensive back at Fordham University, Brown earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration with a dual concentration in entrepreneurship and communications media management.

After graduating from Fordham in 2010, Brown earned a Juris Doctor degree from Barry University Law School in Orlando, Fla.

While pursuing his law degree at Barry, Brown worked as athletic compliance graduate assistant/football support at the University of Central Florida.