Giants news, 2/7: Importance of Senior Bowl, a draft crush, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Which NFL teams draft the most Senior Bowl players, and what's the benefit?

The Giants have been a team that relies heavily on drafting players from the Senior Bowl. It sounds like that isn’t going to change.

“I think there’s value,” [new Giants GM Joe] Schoen said this week — an understatement considering he was part of a Bills front office that drafted Senior Bowl alums like quarterback Josh Allen, cornerback Tre’Davious White and starting offensive tackles Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown. “The players are here for a reason because they’ve earned the right to be here,” Schoen said. “And then also the ability to watch them practice for three or four days, get around ‘em, interview ‘em and really get to know them not just as players but as people, I think that extra exposure is important. And I guess my track record says we’ve had some success with these guys.”

2022 3-Round NFL Mock Draft: Did Senior Bowl week impact the draft stock of Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett?

Who did the Giants get in this mock?

Draft Crushing on Malik Willis | Football Outsiders

MIke Tanier is in love.

New York sports legends can tell Rams, Bengals what a Super Bowl win means

Sadly, few of the current Giants can.

Rams' Raheem Morris: My interviews haven't been a sham

“When I heard the lawsuit, I thought it was just unfortunate that we even have to talk about this,” Morris said. “Obviously we have a lack of diversity hiring in the NFL, and that’s clear-cut. Fortunately for me, I’ve been on five interviews in my career, and I didn’t feel that way in any of them.”

