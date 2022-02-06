Giants interview former Arizona coach Steve Wilks for defensive coordinator

The New York Giants have reportedly interviewed former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

Wilks joins Don ‘Wink’ Martindale, Sean Desai and Jim Schwartz among candidates who have reportedly interviewed. The Giants also interviewed Teryl Austin on Saturday, but Austin has since accepted a promotion to become defensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wilks was with the Carolina Panthers from 2015-21017, serving as defensive coordinator in his final season with the Panthers. He was hired as head coach of the Cardinals in 2018, but was fired after a 3-13 season. Here is a look at whether or not Wilks got a fair shake in Arizona. Wilks had interviewed for the Giants’ head coaching job that offseason, as well. The Giants hired Pat Shurmur.

Wilks, 52, was defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns in 2019, and is currently defensive coordinator at Missouri.

Wilks has also coached defensive backs for the Chicago Bears and San Diego Chargers.

Pro Football Network says that Wilks has traditionally run a 4-3 defensive front.

The Giants are searching for a replacement after Patrick Graham moved on to become defensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders.