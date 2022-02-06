Giants reportedly tab ex-Texans assistant Andy Bischoff as tight ends coach

Former Texans and Ravens assistant coach Andy Bischoff will reportedly join Brian Daboll’s new staff as the New York Giants tight ends coach.

Andy Bischoff will be the new TEs coach of the Giants on Brian Daboll's staff, @FootballScoop is reporting.



Bischoff was with David Culley in Houston last season and the previous six seasons with the Ravens before that. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) February 6, 2022

The 51-year-old North Dakota-native has also been a coach for the NFL’s Chicago Bears and the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League (CFL), where he was a part of two Grey Cup winning teams. Both of those Grey Cup teams were coached by Marc Trestman, who would later become the Bears head coach in 2013. Trestman brought Bischoff with him to Chicago as tight ends coach.

Bischoff was hired as an offensive assistant by the Baltimore Ravens in 2015 and was promoted to assistant tight ends coach in 2018. In 2021, he got the tight ends coach job with David Culley in Houston.

Interestingly, Bischoff got his first taste of professional coaching experience in Montreal after working as a high school football assistant coach for 14 years at Cretin-Derham Hall HS in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Daboll is still working out who will ultimately make up his full coaching staff. Former Chiefs QB coach Mike Kafka is expected to become Giants’ offensive coordinator.

Four interviews were reportedly held on Saturday for the vacant defensive coordinator position while more could be on tap on Sunday. Daboll reportedly spoke with Pittsburgh Steelers’ senior defensive assistant/secondary coach Teryl Austin, former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale, former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai and Tennessee Titans’ defensive consultant Jim Schwartz.

Former Denver Broncos’ head coach Vic Fangio, a long-time defensive coordinator, could also be a candidate.

Meanwhile, Laura Young will by all accounts become the first woman to become part of the New York Giants coaching staff, per published reports. The Giants on Wednesday named Young, who had been working with the Buffalo Bills, to a newly-created position called director of coaching operations.

Giants TE Coach Andy Bischoff talking about the importance of blocking at the TE spot pic.twitter.com/aoJ1OqNXm6 — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) February 6, 2022

New York Giants 2022 assistant coaches

[NOTE: These are reported and have not been confirmed by the Giants]

Offensive coordinator — Mike Kafka

Quarterbacks — Shea Tierney

Running backs —

Offensive line — Bobby Johnson

Tight ends — Andy Bischoff

Wide receivers —

Defensive coordinator —

Defensive line —

Linebackers —

Secondary — Jerome Henderson

Special teams coordinator — Thomas McGaughey

Director of coaching operations — Laura Young