Giants news, 2/6: Brian Daboll, trade ideas, Brian Flores, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Brian Daboll’s wife talks his personality, how they met, family life

Money quote No. 1:

“He has a fiery, passionate side with work, but he’s the most patient, easy-going person in the world,’’ Beth Daboll told The Post in an exclusive interview. “He’s just so easy to get along with.’’

Money quote No. 2:

“This man will see one of his guys at a grocery store and he’ll be like, ‘Hey, come on over, let’s grill steaks,’ ” Beth Daboll said. “One time, I was in the backyard in my bathing suit swimming with the kids, no makeup on, hair in a bun and 40 guys walk into the yard and said, ‘Dabes said to come on over.’ “That’s how he is.’’

Brian Daboll talks everything Giants, upbringing, Parcells bond

Steve Serby’s Q&A will tell you a lot about the kind of man who now coaches the Giants.

Under-the-radar NFL trade candidates -- 20 players with sneaky trade value to watch, including Christian McCaffrey, Calvin Ridley

Kadarius Toney, WR, New York Giants Signed through: 2024 He's cheap (entering second year of rookie deal) and incredibly talented, but new general manager Joe Schoen didn't draft him. Dave Gettleman did. So assessing his value doesn't hurt anything. "He's either going to be the best receiver in the league, or it completely won't work out, and I'm not sure there's much in-between," an NFC coach said. "He's electric with the ball, but there are still some concerns about focus and availability." Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants Signed through: 2022 It might be time. It has been four years. Barkley has high-quality traits, but the Giants need to exhaust all options for their rebuild. Enough teams are still enamored by his skill set that they could be interested in a potential deal. Many still view Barkley as a top-shelf tailback when healthy. He's due $7.2 million on a fifth-year option, and doing a long-term deal in New York for the 2023 free agent just doesn't make sense for either side. Barkley in San Francisco's offense would be fun, and Tampa Bay could have an opening if free agent Leonard Fournette signs elsewhere.

Galina: Ranking the top edge defenders in the 2022 NFL Draft | NFL Draft | PFF

The Giants could use one of these guys.

Harry Carson on Brian Flores' claims, Giants' hiring history

“We saw it, the folks at Park Avenue saw it, but you cannot dictate to a billionaire who owns a team what he should and should not do, they’re gonna do whatever they want to do. [ESPN’s] Jeff Saturday has been echoing what I’ve been saying for the last couple of years — it’s not the NFL. It’s the owners.” Carson would meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and key underlings Troy Vincent and Jeff Pash to discuss possible qualified minority candidates to fill expected head-coaching vacancies. “We find that the owners, the ones who are in the position to make decisions, have a tendency to go in the manner in which they want to go,” Carson said, “and that is to choose someone who perhaps they have a relationship with, or look like them. It’s just the hesitancy to pull the trigger on bringing someone in of color to run your organization or be your head coach. They have found that to be very hard to do.”

Changing Of The Guard: Inside The First Week Of A New NFL HC

A new head coach has too much to do and not enough time to do it. Here is an inside look at what it’s like.

Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown on the evaluation process for IOL prospects #TogetherBlue #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/hwiR2wQJH7 — WBG84 (@WBG84) February 5, 2022

In case you missed it

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.

You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.