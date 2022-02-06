How to watch, listen to, stream, bet on the 2022 Pro Bowl

The NFL’s Pro Bowl is set to kick off on Sunday in Las Vegas. The Colts lead the NFL with seven players selected this season, (Jonathan Taylor, Deforest Buckner, Ryan Kelly, Darius Leonard, Kenny Moore, Quenton Nelson and Luke Rhodes).

Kyle Pitts is the first rookie TE to be named to the initial Pro Bowl roster since Jeremy Shockey in 2002. Meanwhile, Matthew Slater is the only non-QB with over 10 Pro Bowl selections to play this season. But guys like Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford, Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler and A.J. Terrell did not make the Pro Bowl.

When the stars come together there will be a few interesting rule changes in order to spice things up a bit.

There will be no kickoffs. The winner of the opening coin toss will instead have the option of spotting the ball anywhere on the field while designating direction, or choosing whether to start on offense or defense from the designated spot. Regardless of which privilege is chosen, the team determining the spot must announce the starting field position before the other team can decide whether to play offense or defense. The loser of the toss will have first choice between the two privileges to begin the second half.

Also, following a successful field goal or try attempt, the scoring team can either give Team B the ball at Team B’s 25-yard line in a first-and-10 situation, or Team A can keep the ball at its own 25-yard line and face fourth-and-15.

What you need to know

What: 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

When: Sunday, Feb. 6, 2021

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Game time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN Deportes

Announcers: ESPN: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters (field reporter) | ESPN Deportes: Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega, John Sutcliffe (field reporter)



SIRIUS: | XM: | SXM App: 88

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

Odds: AFC -1, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Weather: DOME

Referee: Tony Corrente

