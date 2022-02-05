Brandon Brown hired as assistant GM by Giants, per reports

The New York Giants are reportedly hiring Philadelphia Eagles Director of Player Personnel Brandon Brown as their assistant general manager, per NFL insider Adam Schefter.

General manager Joe Schoen had indicated recently that Kevin Abrams, Giants assistant general manager since 2002, had expressed a willingness to relinquish that title if Schoen deemed it necessary. That will now happen.

Schoen was recently complementary toward Abrams, who has been with the Giants since 1999 and handles the team’s salary camp.

“Kevin’s been really good. I’ve been here for eight, nine days and just going through the process of sending in consents for coaches, notifications, if we’re moving on from people, just getting the feel for the building,” Schoen said. “He’s been a tremendous resource for me. I will continue to lean on him.”

Schefter pointed out that Brown is just the latest Eagles executive to be appointed to a higher-ranking position by other teams — a list that includes Joe Douglas, Andrew Berry, Ian Cunningham and Patrick Stewart.

In regards to Brown, 33, this is from his bio on the Eagles’ website:

Brandon Brown enters his fifth season with the Philadelphia Eagles and seventh overall in the NFL. He was promoted to director of player personnel during the 2021 offseason. In his new role, Brown oversees the Eagles’ pro scouting department while also doing crossover work on the college scouting side in collaboration with co-director of player personnel Ian Cunningham. Brown previously served as Philadelphia’s director of pro scouting for two seasons (2019-20) after originally joining the organization as the assistant director of pro scouting (2017-18). Prior to the Eagles, Brown spent two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts as an advance scout (2016) and scouting assistant (2015). During his time at Boston College, he was the assistant director of player personnel (2014) and worked as a recruiting specialist (2013).

Brown interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings for their general manager job prior to Minnesota’s hiring of Kewsi Odofo-Mensah.