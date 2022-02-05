Giants news, 2/5: Senior Bowl standouts, Brian Flores, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

2022 Senior Bowl: Daniel Jeremiah’s top 10 NFL draft winners from week of practice

Top 5 Senior Bowl Risers

Jermaine Johnson II out of Florida State is starting to look like a potential first-round edge rusher.

The Limits with Jay Williams : NPR

“I think there are back channel conversations and back channel meetings that are had that oftentimes influence decisions. I think [the Giants hiring process] is a clear example of that. Bill Belichick is a clear example of that. His resume speaks to that,” Flores said.

Giants’ Patrick Graham interviewing for Raiders defensive coordinator job, per report

NFL’s unsung heroes in 2021 season: One player from each NFC team

Devontae Booker had the same amount of rushing yards (593) as Saquon Barkley on fewer carries.

