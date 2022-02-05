Giants news, 2/5: Senior Bowl standouts, Brian Flores, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
2022 Senior Bowl: Daniel Jeremiah’s top 10 NFL draft winners from week of practice
Jermaine Johnson II out of Florida State is starting to look like a potential first-round edge rusher.
The Limits with Jay Williams : NPR
“I think there are back channel conversations and back channel meetings that are had that oftentimes influence decisions. I think [the Giants hiring process] is a clear example of that. Bill Belichick is a clear example of that. His resume speaks to that,” Flores said.
Giants’ Patrick Graham interviewing for Raiders defensive coordinator job, per report
NFL’s unsung heroes in 2021 season: One player from each NFC team
Devontae Booker had the same amount of rushing yards (593) as Saquon Barkley on fewer carries.
In case you missed it
- 2022 NFL Draft prospect profile - Lecitus Smith, OG, Virginia Tech
- Mock draft tracker: Offensive line/edge combo most popular for Giants
- 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl - Who stood out in the third National Team practice?
- Giants call Brian Flores’ accusations “disturbing and simply false”
BBV podcast
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.
You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.
You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:
Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS
BBV social platforms
BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube
BBV mailbag
Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.
Loading comments...