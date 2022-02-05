2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl TV channel, time: How to watch the top seniors on the field

The next milestone on the path to the 2022 NFL Draft is here, with the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

The Senior Bowl game itself serves as a cap to a week of practices that are some of the most important days in the Draft Process. Those practices give NFL evaluators up-close looks at some of the top senior prospects in the country as they get real NFL coaching. It also serves as an opportunity to see the prospects compete and for teams talk to them. That can be invaluable to the scouting process and how players perform this week can have a real effect on draft boards.

The game also gives players a chance to shine playing full-speed on the field. As valuable as the practices are, there isn’t any hitting and the situations are all planned and controlled. Some players are at their best when they can lower their pads and hit, or enforce their will on their opponents.

This is yet another opportunity to force scouts back to the tape.

This year also happens to have a fantastic roster and both team are absolutely stacked with talent. There are future first round picks on both squads, as well as six of the top seven quarterbacks in the whole draft. This should be a good, and fun, game.

How to watch

TV: NFL Network

Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern

Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)

