Report: Las Vegas Raiders hire Giants DC Patrick Graham

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting that New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is leaving New York for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The #Raiders are hiring Patrick Graham as their defensive coordinator, per sources.



A huge get for Josh McDaniels, who lures Graham away from the #Giants and brings one of the NFL’s top assistants to Las Vegas. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 5, 2022

Graham and McDaniels had previously coached together with the New England Patriots.

Graham originally came to the Giants in a lateral move from the Miami Dolphins and will now make another lateral move to the Raiders. He had interviewed to be the Minnesota Vikings head coach earlier this year and was a finalist for that job.

It had been previously reported that the Giants would be interested in retaining Graham despite their recent change in head coach. However, it now seems as though Brian Daboll will now have to add interviewing defensive coordinators to his “To Do” list.While this move is disappointing for the Giants, it makes sense for Graham. The Raiders are likely to be better than the Giants this year and they have a good defensive roster for him to work with. Graham would obviously like to be a head coach some day, and he can continue to build his resume in Las Vegas.

The Giants have some very good options available for their now-vacant defensive coordinator job. Former Baltimore Ravens Defensive Coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale is well-liked within the Giants’ facilities and has called some very good defenses the past few years. Likewise, former head coaches Vic Fangio and Mike Zimmer are among the best defensive minds in the NFL.

Stay with Big Blue View for more news and analysis as the Giants’ off season gets even more interesting.