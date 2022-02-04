 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Super-sized Senior Bowl edition

Chris Pflum, Nick Falato join me to discuss draft prospects

By Ed Valentine
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Big Blue View contributors Chris Pflum and Nick Falato join this edition of the ‘Valentine’s View’ podcast as we discuss draft prospects at the Senior Bowl.

We talk edge rushers, offensive linemen, tight ends and quarterbacks. Give us a listen to see which players Chris and Nick believe have stood out during practices this week.

Subscribe to our podcasts

Subscribe to Big Blue View Radio from the show’s home page, our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page and all of your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS | iHeart Radio

Finally, be sure to check out all of the shows across the expanding Vox Media Podcast Network

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView
Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed
BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page
BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel
BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

In This Stream

2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl: Everything you need to know

View all 7 stories

Next Up In New York Giants News

Loading comments...