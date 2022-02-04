‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Super-sized Senior Bowl edition

Big Blue View contributors Chris Pflum and Nick Falato join this edition of the ‘Valentine’s View’ podcast as we discuss draft prospects at the Senior Bowl.

We talk edge rushers, offensive linemen, tight ends and quarterbacks. Give us a listen to see which players Chris and Nick believe have stood out during practices this week.

