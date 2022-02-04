Mock draft tracker: Offensive line/edge combo most popular for Giants

In our latest mock draft tracker, 24 of the 32 drafts (75 percent) used have the New York Giants selecting an offensive lineman with their first pick, No. 5 overall, in the 2022 NFL Draft.

North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu is the player most often selected at No. 5. Ekwonu was chosen 11 times (34.4 percent). Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross was the choice is six mock drafts (18.8 percent), Evan Neal was chosen five times (15.6 percent) and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green were each selected once at No. 5.

Purdue edge rusher George Karlaftis was the choice in three of the eight mock drafts that did not have the Giants going offensive line at No. 5.

At No. 7, 13 different players were chosen in the 32 mock drafts. Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo was the choice in eight mock drafts (25 percent), Karlaftis was selected seven times (21.9 percent) and Linderbaum was chosen five times (15.6 percent).

Only four mock drafts (12.5 percent) have the Giants doubling up on the offensive line. Nineteen of the 32 mock drafts (59.4 percent) have the Giants selecting some combination of offensive lineman/edge defender with their first two picks.

