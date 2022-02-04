 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mock draft tracker: Offensive line/edge combo most popular for Giants

N.C. State OT Ikem Ekwonu most popular choice at No. 5

By Ed Valentine
NFL: APR 27 2018 NFL Draft Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In our latest mock draft tracker, 24 of the 32 drafts (75 percent) used have the New York Giants selecting an offensive lineman with their first pick, No. 5 overall, in the 2022 NFL Draft.

North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu is the player most often selected at No. 5. Ekwonu was chosen 11 times (34.4 percent). Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross was the choice is six mock drafts (18.8 percent), Evan Neal was chosen five times (15.6 percent) and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green were each selected once at No. 5.

Purdue edge rusher George Karlaftis was the choice in three of the eight mock drafts that did not have the Giants going offensive line at No. 5.

At No. 7, 13 different players were chosen in the 32 mock drafts. Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo was the choice in eight mock drafts (25 percent), Karlaftis was selected seven times (21.9 percent) and Linderbaum was chosen five times (15.6 percent).

Only four mock drafts (12.5 percent) have the Giants doubling up on the offensive line. Nineteen of the 32 mock drafts (59.4 percent) have the Giants selecting some combination of offensive lineman/edge defender with their first two picks.

See all of the mock drafts below.

2022 Mock Draft Tracker

Date Mock Round 1 (No. 5) Round 1 (No. 7) Round 2 (No. 36)
Date Mock Round 1 (No. 5) Round 1 (No. 7) Round 2 (No. 36)
2/3 San Diego Union-Tribune (Brown) George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
2/3 CBS (Edwards) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
2/3 Fansided (Weiss) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
2/3 Walter Football Evan Neal, OT, Alabama George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State
2/2 Tankathon Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
2/2 CBS (Trapasso) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
2/2 Pro Football Network (Broback) Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
1/31 Sporting News (Iyer) Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
1/31 CBS (Wilson) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
1/31 Pro Football Focus (Monson) Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
1/31 College Football News Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
1/31 Draft Network (Sanchez) Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
1/28 Pro Football Network (Cummings) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
1/27 Draftwire (Easterling) Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
1/26 DraktTek Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
1/26 The Draft Network (Perez) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
1/25 NFL.com (Brooks) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
1/24 Draft Countdown (Hallam) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi
1/24 Pro Football Focus (Sikkema) Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
1/24 Pro Football Network (Olson) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson
1/21 Pro Football Network (Olson) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
1/21 NFL Network (Jeremiah) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
1/19 ESPN (Kiper) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
1/19 The Athletic (Brugler) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
1/19 Pro Football Network (Olson) George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue Kenyon Green, iOL, Texas A&M
1/18 SNY (Vacchiano) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
1/17 Draft Countdown (Bosarge) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M
1/17 Pro Football Network (Olson) Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
1/17 Draft Kings Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
1/17 PFF (Gayle) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
1/17 The Draft Network (Crabbs) George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
1/15 NY Post (Serby) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan

